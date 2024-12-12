Man in his 50s killed in Leyland house fire as Lancashire Police probe cause of tragic blaze

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Dec 2024, 12:50 BST
A man in his 50s was killed in a house fire in Leyland yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to Riversedge Road, off Slater Lane, after the fire broke out at his semi-detached home at around 7.45am.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said a joint investigation is under way with the fire service to establish the cause of the fatal fire.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the house fire in Riversedge Road, off Slater Lane, Leyland at 7.45am on Wednesday (December 11)placeholder image
The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the house fire in Riversedge Road, off Slater Lane, Leyland at 7.45am on Wednesday (December 11) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a fire at a property on Riversedge Road, Leyland just before 7.45am yesterday (Wednesday, December 11).

“Our officers alongside our fire and ambulance service colleagues attended, and the fire has now been extinguished.

“Very sadly, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. His loved ones have been informed and are being supported.

“A joint investigation is ongoing between the fire service and ourselves, as we establish the circumstances of the fire.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0189 of December 11.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were approached for comment.

