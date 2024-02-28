Lancashire Police issue an appeal after a man has died following a crash on Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde
At 12:15am, Lancashire Police attended a road traffic collision on Blackpool Road, Poulton-le-Fylde between the junctions of Alisan Road and Moorfield Avenue where they discovered a red Vauxhall Corsa that had collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque.
Police have now confirmed that the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.
A Lancashire Police spokerspon said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man’s loved ones at this incredibly sad and distressing time.
"We are now appealing to witnesses of this collision, or to anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Blackpool Road or the surrounding areas around the time of the incident to please get in contact."
If you do have any information or footage that could assist this investigation, please contact the police on 101 quoting log 0016 of 28th February 2024 or email our Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
Blackpool Road was closed in both directions between the Castle Green lights to Greenhays Avenue due to the incident but it was reopened at 6am.