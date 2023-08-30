Police were called by the ambulance service to a report a man had collapsed at the Next store at around 10.20am on Wednesday (August 30).

A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon and officers said enquiries were ongoing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man died after collapsing inside a store at Deepdale Retail Park

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware that there are some rumours circulating about an incident that has happened at Deepdale Retail Park and we wanted to clarify things so that there is no panic.