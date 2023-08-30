Man in his 30s dies after collapsing at Next store on Deepdale Retail Park in Preston
Police were called by the ambulance service to a report a man had collapsed at the Next store at around 10.20am on Wednesday (August 30).
A man in his 30s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.
Emergency services remained at the scene on Wednesday afternoon and officers said enquiries were ongoing.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are aware that there are some rumours circulating about an incident that has happened at Deepdale Retail Park and we wanted to clarify things so that there is no panic.
We hope that this clarifies what’s gone on and we would ask that people don’t speculate or make ill-informed statements that could cause worry.”