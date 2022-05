Police were called to a report a man had been found with a head injury in Brick Kiln Way at around 7am on Sunday (May 15).

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where police said he remained in a critical condition on Monday (May 16).

Detectives said enquiries were ongoing but they believed the injury was caused by a crossbow.

A man was found with a serious head injury after an incident in Brick Kiln Way, Tarleton.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.