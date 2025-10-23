Man in 50s suffers 'serious head injuries' after attack on Market Street in Darwen

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:16 BST
A man in his 50s was left with serious head injuries following an assault on Market Street in Darwen.

The incident reportedly took place at around 6.50pm on Wednesday, August 20, but was reported to police on September 7.

The victim was treated in hospital for his injuries.

Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Darwenplaceholder image
Officers want to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Darwen | Lancashire Police

Officers say they have been investigating since the report was made and have now released footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the attack.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We appreciate it isn’t of the highest quality, but if you recognise the man in it, please do the responsible thing and get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via email at [email protected], quoting log number 0443 of September 7.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

