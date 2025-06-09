Man falls and bangs head on concrete step after being punched outside Morecambe pub
The incident happened outside The Lord Nelson on Nelson Street at around 1.50am on Monday, April 28.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched, causing him to fall and strike his head.
He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.
As part of their investigation, Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The investigation is ongoing, and now we are asking if you recognise the man in the image who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information or who recognises the individual is urged to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 0087 of April 28.
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.