Man falls and bangs head on concrete step after being punched outside Morecambe pub

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:14 BST

A man was taken to hospital after falling and hitting his head on a concrete step following an assault outside a pub in Morecambe.

The incident happened outside The Lord Nelson on Nelson Street at around 1.50am on Monday, April 28.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was punched, causing him to fall and strike his head.

Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in MorecambeOfficers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Morecambe
Officers want to speak to this man following an assault outside a pub in Morecambe | Lancashire Police

He received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

As part of their investigation, Lancashire Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The investigation is ongoing, and now we are asking if you recognise the man in the image who we would like to speak to in connection with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the individual is urged to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log number 0087 of April 28.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

