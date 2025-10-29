Man dies after police called to concern for welfare on M6 between Wigan and Orrell
Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to a concern for welfare between junction 25 (Bryn Interchange) and junction 26 (Orrell/M58) at around 10.15am on Wednesday morning.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “Around 10.15am this morning, we were called to a concern for welfare report on the M6 between junctions 25 and 26.
Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A scene will remain in place while inquiries are ongoing.”
Traffic was initially stopped in both directions at around 10.40am.
National Highways North West later confirmed that the northbound carriageway has reopened, but the southbound side remains closed with no current estimate for when it will reopen.
Drivers are facing long delays and a diversion is in place.
Motorists are being urged to check their route before travelling.
A spokesperson for National Highways said: “The M6 in Greater Manchester is closed southbound between J26 (M58) and J25 near Ashton due to a police-led incident.
“Emergency services including Greater Manchester Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene.
Due to the nature of the incident, there is currently no estimation for when the road will reopen.”
This is the second fatal incident on the M6 in recent days.
On Sunday, a man died and two others were seriously injured following a crash between junction 27 (Standish) and junction 28 (Leyland).