A 61-year-old Dane has died after being hit in the throat by a metal tent peg propelled by high winds during a storm.

Erik Larsen Fjordvald had been unconscious since he was hit by the peg while packing up his tent in the north-west of the country on Friday, police said.

Mr Larsen Fjordvald had taken part in a motorcycle event at a camping ground in Thy.

He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.