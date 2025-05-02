Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An elderly man who was initially reported for “acting strangely” in Burnley was attempting to help others and meant no harm, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers had appealed to the public for help in identifying the man, who they said had been seen behaving unusually in Thompson Park.

The man - who is in his 80s - subsequently came forward and spoke to officers at Burnley Police Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An elderly man who was initially reported for “acting strangely” in Burnley was attempting to help others, police said | Contributed

Following their enquiries, police said they were satisfied the man was acting with good intentions and that no criminal offences occurred.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The man believed he was acting as a Good Samaritan – though his behaviour was initially misconstrued.

“We are satisfied the man acted with good intentions and that no criminal offences have taken place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force added: “We have seen multiple comments alleging criminality and that some people were frustrated by the wording of the post.

“We want to reassure you that we will always try to give you as much information as we can, however sometimes there are legal and/or investigative reasons why we can’t disclose everything.

“While we appreciate the fantastic support you always give us, we would kindly ask that people don’t engage in unhelpful speculation that causes unnecessary concern.”