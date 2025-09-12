Breaking

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Birkdale

By Emma Dukes

Published 12th Sep 2025, 09:56 BST
A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Birkdale.

At around 8.10pm last night (September 11) Merseyside Police received a report that a white MG HS car had been involved in a collision with a male pedestrian on the Coastal Road, near to the public footpath adjacent to Selworthy Road.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man, aged in his 50s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 54-year-old woman from Ainsdale was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs. She remains in police custody.

Coastal Road, Birkdale.placeholder image
Coastal Road, Birkdale. | Google

Sergeant Jed Ferguson said: “Although someone has been arrested, this investigation remains in the early stages and as such we keep an open mind about the circumstances and appeal for the public’s help to assist us.

“We believe there were other motorists who were driving past at the time who could have vital information to help our ongoing investigation.

“We want to establish the full circumstances of what happened, so if you saw anything please come forward. If you have dashcam footage, please review it just in case you captured anything that could assist.

“Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could help.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, or email [email protected] quoting reference number 25000754394. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

