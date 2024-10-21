Man charged with child abduction and grooming after car with no MOT pulled over in Blackpool

A man was charged with child abduction after a car was pulled over by police in Blackpool.

Police recently stopped a car which had a defective light and no MOT on Clifton Drive.

As officers went to speak to the driver, concerns were raised about the welfare of a young teenage girl who was a passenger in the vehicle.

A man was charged with child abduction after a car was pulled over in Blackpool | Contributed

The driver of the car - a 33-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent - was arrested at the scene.

Ben Bryan, of Bank Road, Werrington, Stoke-on-Trent, was later charged with child abduction and grooming following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court in due course.

