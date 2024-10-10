Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing near Blackpool Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Squires Gate Lane at around 7pm last Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3) | Dave Nelson

Officers today confirmed Mohammed Ali Ahmed Alshafi, 26, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder and Section 39 assault.

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 11.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.