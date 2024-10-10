Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing on Squires Gate Lane near Blackpool Airport

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 17:22 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 17:37 BST
A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing near Blackpool Airport.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Squires Gate Lane at around 7pm last Wednesday.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” following the attack.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3)Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3)
Police at the scene of the stabbing in Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool on Thursday morning (October 3) | Dave Nelson

Officers today confirmed Mohammed Ali Ahmed Alshafi, 26, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted murder and Section 39 assault.

He was remanded to appear at Lancaster Magistrates Court on October 11.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

