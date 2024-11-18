Man charged with assaulting emergency workers after Lancashire Police appeal
Officers launched an appeal to find Steven McCrum who was wanted on recall to prison at the end of October.
The 32-year-old, who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe, was later arrested on Sunday (November 17).
He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen breath and driving without insurance.
McCrum was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday (November 18).
