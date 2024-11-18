Man charged with assaulting emergency workers after Lancashire Police appeal

A wanted man has been charged with a number of offences following an appeal by Lancashire Police.

Officers launched an appeal to find Steven McCrum who was wanted on recall to prison at the end of October.

The 32-year-old, who has links to Lancaster and Morecambe, was later arrested on Sunday (November 17).

He was subsequently charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen breath and driving without insurance.

McCrum was remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on Monday (November 18).

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

