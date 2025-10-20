A man has been charged following a burglary and theft in Morecambe earlier this month.

Police arrested a 38-year-old man at around 7.45pm on Sunday, October 12, following reports of a burglary which had taken place two days earlier on Friday, October 10.

Tony Doherty, 38, of Baycliffe Crescent, Morecambe, has since been charged with two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of burglary dwelling and theft, and one count of attempted theft from a motor vehicle.

A man has been charged following a burglary and theft in Morecambe earlier this month | Contributed

Doherty appeared before court and has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 11, 2025.

The investigation forms part of Operation Defender, a force-wide campaign aimed at tackling residential burglary across Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

Lancashire Police is encouraging anyone who has been the victim of a crime to report it by calling 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

In an emergency, always call 999.