Man charged and named after two teenage girls sexually assaulted at Preston Bus Station
The incident was reported to police shortly after 5.15pm on March 6.
A 45-year-old man from Preston was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault and public order, causing fear or violence.
Michael Dalby, 45, of Charnock Street, Preston, was later charged with two counts of sexual assault and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intent to cause fear or violence.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.