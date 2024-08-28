Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was charged and named after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in St Annes.

The incident happened on St Leonard’s Road West between the junctions of St Andrew’s Road North and St David’s Road North on Sunday.

The girl reported she had been approached by a man and touched inappropriately shortly before 4pm. She is being supported by officers.

A man was charged after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in St Annes | Google

A man was arrested by police following enquiries.

Mohammed Uddin, 53, of Lodore Place, Bradford, was later charged with sexual assault and breach of a sexual offences prevention order.

He appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Uddin was subsequently bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 25.

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 0832 of August 26.