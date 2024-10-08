Man charged after stealing £200 worth of health and beauty products from Waitrose store in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:46 BST
A man was charged after stealing £200 worth of health and beauty products from a store in Preston.

Police were called to reports of a theft at the Waitrose store at the Capitol Centre at around 4pm on Sunday.

Officers found around £200 worth of health and beauty products had been stolen.

A man was charged after stealing £200 worth of health and beauty products in Preston | Google

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested at the scene.

Andrei-Adrian Petre, 35, of Kelso Place, Manchester, was later charged with theft from a shop.

He was released on bail to appear at Preston Magistrates Court on 12th November 12.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Police’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

