A man has been charged following a series of shoplifting incidents at Tesco stores in Preston.

Between July and September, stock including confectionery was stolen from several stores.

Jonathan Cooke, 49, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incidents earlier this week.

He was later charged with 17 counts of theft from a shop.

Cooke is due to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

The charges form part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s county-wide response to shoplifting, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The initiative involves targeted patrols in hotspot areas, greater visibility from dedicated officers, and stronger partnerships with retailers to share intelligence, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.