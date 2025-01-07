Man charged after purse containing £450 stolen during Boxing Day burglary in Accrington
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
An Accrington man has been charged after a purse containing £450 was stolen during a burglary on Boxing Day.
A burglary was reported at an address on Emma Street on December 26.
A purse which contained £450 cash was taken.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary yesterday following an investigation.
Arshid Pervaiz, 51, of Exchange Street, Accrington, was later charged with burglary, intent to steal and theft in a dwelling.
He was remanded to custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today.