An Accrington man has been charged after a purse containing £450 was stolen during a burglary on Boxing Day.

A burglary was reported at an address on Emma Street on December 26.

A purse which contained £450 cash was taken.

A man was arrested on suspicion of burglary yesterday following an investigation.

Arshid Pervaiz, 51, of Exchange Street, Accrington, was later charged with burglary, intent to steal and theft in a dwelling.

He was remanded to custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court today.