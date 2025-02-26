A man was charged after £900 worth of stock was stolen from a store in Preston.

Clothing and other items were taken from the Sports Direct store in Fishergate Shopping Centre at around 2.15pm on February 24.

A 42-year-old man from Preston was arrested at the scene.

Michael O’Reilly, of Floyd Road, Preston, was later charged with theft from a shop.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county.