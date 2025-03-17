A man has been charged after £6,000 worth of electronics were stolen during a burglary in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first incident occurred on Cavendish Drive when a brick was used to smash a window in the early hours of February 24.

The man fled the property empty-handed after being interrupted by occupant who had gone downstairs to investigate the noise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged after £6,000 worth of electronics were stolen in Preston | Contributed

On March 3, police were called to a second burglary on St Philip’s Road where electrical items valued at approximately £6,000 were stolen.

Emmanuel Akanwo, 46, of Lytham Road, Preston, was arrested last Thursday following an investigation.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.

Akanwo appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in Crown Court next month.