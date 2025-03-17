Man charged after £6k worth of electronics stolen in Preston burglary

A man has been charged after £6,000 worth of electronics were stolen during a burglary in Preston.

The first incident occurred on Cavendish Drive when a brick was used to smash a window in the early hours of February 24.

The man fled the property empty-handed after being interrupted by occupant who had gone downstairs to investigate the noise.

On March 3, police were called to a second burglary on St Philip’s Road where electrical items valued at approximately £6,000 were stolen.

Emmanuel Akanwo, 46, of Lytham Road, Preston, was arrested last Thursday following an investigation.

He was charged with two counts of burglary and fraud by false representation.

Akanwo appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear in Crown Court next month.

