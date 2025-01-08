Man charged after £600 worth of perfumes stolen from Boots store in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:54 GMT
A man has been charged after £600 worth of perfumes were stolen from a store in Preston.

The theft occurred at the Boots store on Fishergate yesterday.

A 31-year-old man was arrested shortly following multiple enquiries.

A man has been charged after £600 worth of perfumes were stolen from a Boots store in Preston | Google

Linden Cornwell, 31, of Peacock Drive, Bamber Bridge, was later charged with five counts of theft from a shop and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of/ provoke unlawful violence.

He was remanded into custody to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court today.

The incident forms part of Operation Vulture, Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation includes targeted patrols in hotspot areas, increased officer visibility and strengthened partnerships with local retailers to improve intelligence sharing, better understand retail crime and identify offenders.

