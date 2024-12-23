Man charged after £400 worth of products stolen from stores in West Lancashire

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:21 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:21 GMT
A man has been charged after £400 worth of products were stolen from multiple stores in West Lancashire.

Officers launched an investigation after two shops were targeted in Skelmersdale

A 49-year-old man was arrested in connection with the thefts on Saturday.

A man has been charged after £400 worth of products were stolen from two stores in West Lancashire
A man has been charged after £400 worth of products were stolen from two stores in West Lancashire | Contributed

Michael Corkhill, of Caister Close, Skelmersdale, was later charged with six counts of theft from a shop.

He was bailed and will appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court next month.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).

The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

