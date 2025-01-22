Man charged after £100 worth of fragrances stolen from Boots store in Preston
The thefts were reported at the store in Fishergate on Tuesday morning.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft.
Patrick Harris, 46, of Eldon Street, Preston was later charged with two counts of theft from a shop.
He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”