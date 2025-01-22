Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been charged after £100 worth of fragrances were stolen from a Boots store in Preston.

The thefts were reported at the store in Fishergate on Tuesday morning.

A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of theft.

Patrick Harris, 46, of Eldon Street, Preston was later charged with two counts of theft from a shop.

He will appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary's initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

The operation focuses on increased patrols in hotspot areas, strengthening partnerships with local retailers, and sharing intelligence to better understand and combat retail crime.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.”