Man charged after more than 200 cannabis plants worth approximately £168k seized in Leyland
Officers conducted a drugs raid at an address on Canberra Road on Friday.
The property contained more than 200 mature cannabis plants and a nursery of new plants spread across five rooms.
The electricity supply had also been by-passed “through an underground channel to the mains”.
The cannabis farm was dismantled and the supply made safe by SP Northwest Electricity.
Mann Huu Nguyen, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested and later charged with being concerned in the production of a Class B drug.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court on September 15.