A man has been charged following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins which have hit businesses in Lancaster city centre over the past month.

Anthony White, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday after being tracked down by Lancashire Police’s immediate response officers with the help of the local community.

White has since been charged with five attempted burglaries, one burglary, one theft and one public order offence.

A man has been charged following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Lancaster | Contributed

He appeared in court this week where magistrates agreed he should be remanded in custody, ruling that he posed a risk of further offending.

He will remain in prison until his trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 1.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “PC Shaun Foster and PC Sian Seddon, the two city centre police officers, ask businesses to continue to report any suspicious activity, attempted breaks or burglaries to the police so we can thoroughly investigate them.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.