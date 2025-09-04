Man charged after Lancaster businesses targeted in string of burglaries and attempted break-ins

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 14:38 BST
A man has been charged following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins which have hit businesses in Lancaster city centre over the past month.

Anthony White, 43, of no fixed address, was arrested on Tuesday after being tracked down by Lancashire Police’s immediate response officers with the help of the local community.

Most Popular

White has since been charged with five attempted burglaries, one burglary, one theft and one public order offence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Lancasterplaceholder image
A man has been charged following a series of burglaries and attempted break-ins in Lancaster | Contributed

He appeared in court this week where magistrates agreed he should be remanded in custody, ruling that he posed a risk of further offending.

He will remain in prison until his trial at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, October 1.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “PC Shaun Foster and PC Sian Seddon, the two city centre police officers, ask businesses to continue to report any suspicious activity, attempted breaks or burglaries to the police so we can thoroughly investigate them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PolicePoliceLancashireLancaster
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice