A man has been charged with a number of offences following a burglary in Preston.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at an address on Mulgrave Avenue at around 5.30am on Sunday, July 28.

Items including iPads, clothing, golf clubs and cash were stolen.

A man has been charged following a burglary in Preston | Contributed

Following multiple enquiries, Paul Allen, 48, of Meadow Bank, Preston was charged with burglary in a dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He will appear before the next available court.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.