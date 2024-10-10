Man charged after iPads, clothing, golf clubs and cash stolen during burglary in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with a number of offences following a burglary in Preston.

Officers were called to reports of a burglary at an address on Mulgrave Avenue at around 5.30am on Sunday, July 28.

Items including iPads, clothing, golf clubs and cash were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been charged following a burglary in PrestonA man has been charged following a burglary in Preston
A man has been charged following a burglary in Preston | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Following multiple enquiries, Paul Allen, 48, of Meadow Bank, Preston was charged with burglary in a dwelling, theft from a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “He will appear before the next available court.”

Operation Defender is a force-wide campaign that aims to combat residential burglary with support from Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLancashirePrestonFraud
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice