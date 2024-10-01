Man charged after Class A drugs seized during raid on Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday.
A quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found and seized.
A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
David Bryson, 36, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates on Tuesday.
The woman was bailed pending further enquiries.