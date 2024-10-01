Man charged after Class A drugs seized during raid on Chatsworth Avenue in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 18:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was charged after drugs were seized during a raid in Fleetwood.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found and seized.

A man was charged after drugs were seized during a raid in FleetwoodA man was charged after drugs were seized during a raid in Fleetwood
A man was charged after drugs were seized during a raid in Fleetwood | Contributed

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Bryson, 36, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates on Tuesday.

The woman was bailed pending further enquiries.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice