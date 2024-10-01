Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was charged after drugs were seized during a raid in Fleetwood.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Chatsworth Avenue shortly before 9am on Monday.

A quantity of Class A, Class B and Class C drugs were found and seized.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

David Bryson, 36, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was later charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancaster Magistrates on Tuesday.

The woman was bailed pending further enquiries.