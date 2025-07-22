A man has been charged following reports of indecent exposure near a children's play area in Lancaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident is said to have taken place around 6pm on Friday in woodland near the play area at Williamson Park on Wyresdale Road.

Laura Ashleigh Mart, 35, of Game Street, Great Harwood, was arrested on Monday in connection with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been charged following reports of indecent exposure near a children's play area in Lancaster | Google

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mart was charged with indecent exposure and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.