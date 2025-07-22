Man charged after allegedly exposing himself near children's play area in Lancaster's Williamson Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
A man has been charged following reports of indecent exposure near a children's play area in Lancaster.

The incident is said to have taken place around 6pm on Friday in woodland near the play area at Williamson Park on Wyresdale Road.

Laura Ashleigh Mart, 35, of Game Street, Great Harwood, was arrested on Monday in connection with the investigation.

A man has been charged following reports of indecent exposure near a children's play area in Lancasterplaceholder image
A man has been charged following reports of indecent exposure near a children's play area in Lancaster | Google

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Mart was charged with indecent exposure and breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He has been remanded in custody and was due to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this morning.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

