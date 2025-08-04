Man attacked with machete after group of people storm his home in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Aug 2025, 16:39 BST
A man was attacked with a machete after a group of people stormed his home in Preston.

The violent assault occurred in Arnhem Road at around 12.15am on July 15.

The victim suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers want to speak to this man following a machete attack in Prestonplaceholder image
He has since been discharged.

Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0020 of July 15.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

