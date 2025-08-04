Man attacked with machete after group of people storm his home in Preston
The violent assault occurred in Arnhem Road at around 12.15am on July 15.
The victim suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital for treatment.
He has since been discharged.
Officers today released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0020 of July 15.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.