Man attacked after finding four balaclava-clad burglars ransacking his Burnley home
Officers were called to Cornholme, near Stanbury Drive, after the victim returned home at around 9.30pm on Friday to find four men inside his property.
The suspects, who are described as slim to medium build, approached the victim and one of them assaulted him before demanding money and the victim's car keys.
The men then fled the scene with a quantity of cash and two watches.
All suspects were wearing dark clothing, hats, gloves and balaclavas.
The victim was not seriously injured during the incident.
Det Sgt Emlyn Parry, of Burnley CID, said: “This is an appalling crime committed against the victim in his own home – a place where he was entitled to feel safe.
“We are working tirelessly to identify those responsible and bring them to justice. I would ask anyone with information or footage which could help our investigation to make contact with my officers.
“Although this is being treated as a potentially isolated incident, reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.”
Police urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 8.40pm and 9.50pm to contact them as soon as possible.
If you have any information that may help police email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1462 of February 28.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.