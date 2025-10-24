A man has been arrested following an alleged ‘attempted kidnap’ in Southport. | S

Just after 3.35pm on Monday (October 20), Merseyside Police received a report that a man had approached a bus stop on Cambridge Road, where a woman and her daughter were waiting.

It was reported that the woman pulled her child towards her in response to his approach.

Patrols attended and a man was detained a short time later. A 34-year-old man who lives in Southport has been arrested on suspicion of attempted kidnap. He has since been bailed.

Merseyside Police said officers have spoken to witnesses and explored CCTV opportunities in the area, and conducted forensic examinations in order to establish the full circumstances.

A spokesperson for the force noted: “We are aware there is discussion about this incident online and we would urge people not to speculate on the details of what happened.”

Detective Inspector Samantha Davies added: “I want to reassure the local community that we are conducting extensive enquiries and speaking to both parties to understand exactly what happened.

“At this stage we don’t believe the man spoke to the woman or child as he approached. There is no confirmation from any witnesses that any physical contact was made, or that there is any risk to the community.”

Anyone who witnessed anything or who might have been passing at the time and captured dashcam footage is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or call 101, referencing number 25000862787.

You can also report information via their website here. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here. In an emergency always call 999.