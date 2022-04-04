Man arrested over road smash that left cyclist in his 70s with life-changing injuries
A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous and drug-driving following a crash which left a cyclist in his 70s with potentially life-changing injuries.
Two 11-year-old girls who were passengers in the car which was in collision with the bike also needed treatment for minor injuries.
A 32-year-old motorist from Skelmersdale was detained on suspicion of causing the crash which happened at around 1.40pm on Sunday April 3 when a Renault Clio and a cyclist were travelling in the same direction along Red Cat Lane, towards Curlew Lane, in Rufford.
The cyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance with several broken bones. His injuries are described as "potentially life-changing.”The road was closed for three hours while collision investigators attended.The 32-year-old was arrested on suspicion of driving with excess drugs, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.Sgt Peter Snook, of Lancashire Police’s tactical operations team, said: “This was a nasty collision which left a cyclist in hospital with serious injuries. Our inquiries are very much ongoing to establish exactly what occurred.“If you have any information that can help us piece together what happened we would ask that you get in touch straight away.
"Maybe you saw one of both the vehicles in the moments before the collision, or saw the collision itself, or perhaps you have dashcam or CCTV. Whatever information you have, please let us know.”Ring 101, quoting log 714 of April 3.