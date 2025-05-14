Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £12,000 in cash found in car on M6 near Chorley
A white Audi A4 S Line was stopped by officers near Charnock Richard shortly after 11am on Monday.
Officers searched the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs act and subsequently found the large sum of cash.
A 29-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
He was later released under investigation.
