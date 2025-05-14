Man arrested on suspicion of money laundering after £12,000 in cash found in car on M6 near Chorley

Published 14th May 2025
A man was arrested after police found £12,000 in cash while searching a car on the M6 near Chorley.

A white Audi A4 S Line was stopped by officers near Charnock Richard shortly after 11am on Monday.

Officers searched the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs act and subsequently found the large sum of cash.

A 29-year-old man from Walsall was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

He was later released under investigation.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

