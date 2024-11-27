A man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary was reported by an elderly resident in Fleetwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly woman called 999 after a man entered her home before challenging her and stealing items at around 10.45am on Tuesday, November 27.

Officers quickly attended the scene and surrounding areas, resulting in a man being arrested nearby in just 11 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary in Fleetwood | Contributed

Phillip Gaskell, 28, of no fixed abode, was later charged with assault and burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.