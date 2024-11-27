Man arrested in just 11 minutes after burglary at elderly woman's home in Fleetwood

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 11:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary was reported by an elderly resident in Fleetwood.

An elderly woman called 999 after a man entered her home before challenging her and stealing items at around 10.45am on Tuesday, November 27.

Officers quickly attended the scene and surrounding areas, resulting in a man being arrested nearby in just 11 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary in FleetwoodA man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary in Fleetwood
A man was arrested in just 11 minutes after a burglary in Fleetwood | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Phillip Gaskell, 28, of no fixed abode, was later charged with assault and burglary.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice