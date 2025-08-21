Man arrested and 16 birds, two dogs and ferret seized in Accrington cockerel fighting investigation
Officers assisted the RSPCA with a number of warrants under Section 23(1) of the Animal Welfare Act on Wednesday.
If followed information received about illegal animal fighting.
The seized animals were taken into the care of RSPCA officers.
Sgt Kevin Day, of the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, said: “These types of activities cause horrific injuries to the animals all in the name of ‘sport’ and gambling.
“This is an RSPCA led investigation and we were pleased to be able to assist them throughout the day .”