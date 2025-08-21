A man has been arrested and 16 birds, two dogs and a ferret seized in Accrington following an RSPCA-led investigation into suspected cockerel fighting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers assisted the RSPCA with a number of warrants under Section 23(1) of the Animal Welfare Act on Wednesday.

If followed information received about illegal animal fighting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested and 16 birds, two dogs, and a ferret seized in Accrington following an RSPCA-led investigation into suspected cockerel fighting. | Sharath G

The seized animals were taken into the care of RSPCA officers.

Sgt Kevin Day, of the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, said: “These types of activities cause horrific injuries to the animals all in the name of ‘sport’ and gambling.

“This is an RSPCA led investigation and we were pleased to be able to assist them throughout the day .”