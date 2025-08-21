Man arrested and 16 birds, two dogs and ferret seized in Accrington cockerel fighting investigation

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2025, 16:45 BST
A man has been arrested and 16 birds, two dogs and a ferret seized in Accrington following an RSPCA-led investigation into suspected cockerel fighting.

Officers assisted the RSPCA with a number of warrants under Section 23(1) of the Animal Welfare Act on Wednesday.

Most Popular

If followed information received about illegal animal fighting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man has been arrested and 16 birds, two dogs, and a ferret seized in Accrington following an RSPCA-led investigation into suspected cockerel fighting.placeholder image
A man has been arrested and 16 birds, two dogs, and a ferret seized in Accrington following an RSPCA-led investigation into suspected cockerel fighting. | Sharath G

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

The seized animals were taken into the care of RSPCA officers.

Sgt Kevin Day, of the Ribble Valley Rural Task Force, said: “These types of activities cause horrific injuries to the animals all in the name of ‘sport’ and gambling.

“This is an RSPCA led investigation and we were pleased to be able to assist them throughout the day .”

Related topics:AccringtonRSPCABirdsDogsAnimals
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice