Man arrested after large haul of stolen stone recovered from Rufford thefts
Members of the public provided key information which led Lancashire Police’s South Rural Task Force to swoop on a suspect from the Wigan area on Thursday.
During a search of his property, officers found a substantial quantity of stolen stone, which will now be returned to its rightful owners.
The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.
Officers said the operation was carried out swiftly thanks to intelligence from the community and have thanked residents for their help.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This arrest and subsequent property search were carried out promptly upon receiving community intelligence.
“We continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity without delay, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively.”
Anyone who notices suspicious activity in rural areas is urged to report it to police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.