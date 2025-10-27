Man arrested after large haul of stolen stone recovered from Rufford thefts

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2025, 16:26 GMT
Crime - What to do if you witness a crime
A man has been arrested after officers recovered a large haul of stolen stone believed to have been taken from properties across the Rufford area.

Members of the public provided key information which led Lancashire Police’s South Rural Task Force to swoop on a suspect from the Wigan area on Thursday.

Most Popular

During a search of his property, officers found a substantial quantity of stolen stone, which will now be returned to its rightful owners.

A man has been arrested after officers recovered a large haul of stolen stoneplaceholder image
A man has been arrested after officers recovered a large haul of stolen stone | Lancashire Police

The man has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers said the operation was carried out swiftly thanks to intelligence from the community and have thanked residents for their help.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This arrest and subsequent property search were carried out promptly upon receiving community intelligence.

“We continue to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity without delay, enabling us to respond quickly and effectively.”

Anyone who notices suspicious activity in rural areas is urged to report it to police by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice