Man arrested after 'large amount of cannabis' found in car on M55 near Kirkham

A man has been arrested after police discovered a “large quantity of cannabis” in his vehicle on the M55 near Kirkham.

Officers stopped a Peugeot 508 traveling westbound as it approached Junction 3 at around 4.05pm yesterday.

A significant amount of cannabis was found inside the car following a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A man has been arrested after a “large quantity of cannabis” was found in his vehicle on the M55 | Contributed

The 30-year-old driver, from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.

He remained in custody for questioning today.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area is urged to call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

For anonymous tips, Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

