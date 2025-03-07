Man arrested after 'large amount of cannabis' found in car on M55 near Kirkham
Officers stopped a Peugeot 508 traveling westbound as it approached Junction 3 at around 4.05pm yesterday.
A significant amount of cannabis was found inside the car following a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
The 30-year-old driver, from Doncaster, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class B drugs.
He remained in custody for questioning today.
Anyone with concerns about crime in their area is urged to call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
For anonymous tips, Crimestoppers can be contacted at 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.