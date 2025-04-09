Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after a quantity of ketamine was seized in a drug raid in Burnley.

Officers executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address on Belmont Grove this morning.

A quantity of ketamine and an offensive weapon were subsequently found inside.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply ketamine and possession of an offensive weapon.

He was interviewed and bailed while police completed their investigation.

Inspector Matt Plummer said: “Operation Shore is the Lancashire Police response to ketamine in the Burnley and Padiham areas and we are working in conjunction with our partners and the community to tackle the issue.

“We will act robustly on information received, just as we have done with this today.

“Those who are supplying this drug will be rigorously targeted.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.