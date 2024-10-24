Man arrested after four 100g bars of gold worth £28,000 seized from car on M6

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 15:54 BST
A man was arrested after bars of gold worth £28,000 were seized from a car on the M6.

Police stopped a Nissan Qashqai travelling northbound on the M6 on Wednesday.

Officers subsequently found four 100g bars of gold with an approximate value of £28,000 when they searched the car.

Four bars of gold worth £28,000 were seized from a car on the M6 | Google / Scottsdale Mint

A 42-year-old man from Glasgow was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

