Man arrested after four 100g bars of gold worth £28,000 seized from car on M6
Police stopped a Nissan Qashqai travelling northbound on the M6 on Wednesday.
Officers subsequently found four 100g bars of gold with an approximate value of £28,000 when they searched the car.
A 42-year-old man from Glasgow was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.