Man arrested after four 100g bars of gold worth £28,000 seized from car on M6

A man was arrested after bars of gold worth £28,000 were seized from a car on the M6.

Police stopped a Nissan Qashqai travelling northbound on the M6 on Wednesday.

Officers subsequently found four 100g bars of gold with an approximate value of £28,000 when they searched the car.

Four bars of gold worth £28,000 were seized from a car on the M6 | Google / Scottsdale Mint

A 42-year-old man from Glasgow was subsequently arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.