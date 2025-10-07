Google

A man was arrested after a police dog ‘sniffed him out’ in woodlands after he fled from officers and hid in some undergrowth.

Officers reported an incident on Saturday October 4, when a man was alleged to have been driving carelessly and speeding along Flyde Road in Southport. Police said the driver narrowly avoided crashing into a police car before fleeing the pursuit of officers.

In a post published on Merseyside Police’s X account (formerly Twitter) on Sunday October 5, the force stated: “Last night a drunk driver almost crashed into a police car before the male occupant fled from the vehicle & disappeared. Up stepped PD Kilo who traced his steps through gardens and into woodland before finding the male hiding in dense undergrowth.”

The post was accompanied by dozens of comments, all commending the work of Police Dog Kilo. Merseyside Police today told the LDRS a 44-year-old man had been arrested in relation to the incident. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: “A man was arrested thanks to the nose of PD Kilo who sniffed him out after a car was seen speeding in Southport. Just after 11.30pm on Saturday 4 October, officers on patrol noticed a white Nissan car being driven carelessly and speeding along Flyde Road, nearly colliding with the police vehicle.

“Officers followed the vehicle into a car park where the man ran off into woodland, however with the help of Police Dog Kilo they apprehended a man hiding in undergrowth.

“A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of careless driving, failing to stop for a constable, failing to cooperate with a preliminary test, fail to provide an specimen for analysis and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.”