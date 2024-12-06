A man was arrested after a Clitheroe woman with a “serious head injury” died in hospital.

Police were called shortly before 10.40pm on Sunday after the woman was admitted to Royal Preston Hospital.

The woman - named as Susan Johnson, 45, of Whalley Road - was later pronounced dead.

Susan Johnson, from Clitheroe, sadly died after being admitted to hospital with a "serious head injury" | Lancashire Police

Officers said a post-mortem examination was “inconclusive” and further enquiries were underway to establish how she died.

Her death was subsequently treated as “unexplained”.

A 35-year-old man from Clitheroe was arrested in connection with the investigation and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp John McNamara, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Susan’s family. They are being supported by officers.

“Our investigation is ongoing and at this time it remains unclear exactly how Susan has died and what has caused her death, and I have a team of officers and staff who are working tirelessly to try and establish what has happened so we can provide some answers to her family.

“If anyone has any information which they feel could help us in our enquiries then I would urge them to get in touch.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log 1400 of December 1.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.