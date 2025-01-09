Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following a spree of burglaries in Preston, including an incident in which Christmas presents were stolen.

The first incident occurred when a lawnmower and a TV were stolen after a thief entered a property on Morris Crescent on November 5.

On December 19, a man entered a home on Moorcroft Crescent in the early hours of the morning by smashing a glass door while the occupants were asleep upstairs.

The thief then took cash and Christmas presents.

Officers today confirmed a 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in a dwelling following extensive enquiries.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.