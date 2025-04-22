Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested following a 15-hour rooftop standoff with police in Fleetwood.

Police were called to a report of a man on the roof of a property on Windsor Terrace shortly before midnight on April 20.

Officers attended the scene and after negotiations the man came down at about 3.30pm yesterday.

A man was arrested following a 15-hour rooftop standoff with police in Fleetwood | Google

A 33-year-old man from Fleetwood was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, affray, threats to kill, stalking, harassment, possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

He remained in custody for questioning today.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.