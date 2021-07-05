Man and woman suffer 'serious' head injuries in shocking Nelson attack in their own home

A man and a woman are in a "very serious condition" in hospital after being allegedly attacked in their home yesterday evening (Sunday).

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:32 pm

Police were called shortly after 10pm last night to reports of a disturbance at an address on Roberts Street in Nelson Officers attended the address where they found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries.

They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where they remain in a very serious condition.

A man in his fifties was arrested at an address on Heights Road in Nelson a short time later. He remains in custody on suspicion of assault.

Police are investigating the shocking incident

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: "An investigation has been launched and enquiries are under way. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

