Man and woman suffer 'serious' head injuries in shocking Nelson attack in their own home
A man and a woman are in a "very serious condition" in hospital after being allegedly attacked in their home yesterday evening (Sunday).
Police were called shortly after 10pm last night to reports of a disturbance at an address on Roberts Street in Nelson Officers attended the address where they found a man and a woman, both in their 50s, with serious head injuries.
They were both taken to the Royal Preston Hospital where they remain in a very serious condition.
A man in his fifties was arrested at an address on Heights Road in Nelson a short time later. He remains in custody on suspicion of assault.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
A police spokesman said: "An investigation has been launched and enquiries are under way. Anyone with information should call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."