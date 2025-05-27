Man and woman arrested after suspected Nelson brothel shut down by Lancashire Police following tip-off

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th May 2025, 16:39 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man and woman have been arrested after police shut down a suspected brothel in Nelson.

Officers were alerted by local residents who raised concerns about unusual activity at a property on Pine Street.

The Operation Prosper team, supported by Neighbourhood Policing Officers, were immediately deployed to investigate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man and woman have been arrested after police shut down a suspected brothel in NelsonA man and woman have been arrested after police shut down a suspected brothel in Nelson
A man and woman have been arrested after police shut down a suspected brothel in Nelson | Contributed

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A 35-year-old Romanian man and a 35-year-old Romanian woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of immigration offences.

Both are now being held in separate Immigration Removal Centres and are awaiting deportation.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Sex workers can be extremely vulnerable and are often the subject of exploitation.

“You can help by reporting any suspicions or concerns by ringing 101.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceNelsonLancashireResidents
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice