A man and woman have been arrested after police shut down a suspected brothel in Nelson.

Officers were alerted by local residents who raised concerns about unusual activity at a property on Pine Street.

The Operation Prosper team, supported by Neighbourhood Policing Officers, were immediately deployed to investigate.

A 35-year-old Romanian man and a 35-year-old Romanian woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of immigration offences.

Both are now being held in separate Immigration Removal Centres and are awaiting deportation.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Sex workers can be extremely vulnerable and are often the subject of exploitation.

“You can help by reporting any suspicions or concerns by ringing 101.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.