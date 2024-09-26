Man, 65, wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2024, 12:30 BST
A search has been launched for a wanted man who has links to Blackpool.

David John Gething, who also uses the name David Matthew, is wanted on recall to prison.

The 65-year-old is described as 5ft 8in tall, with fair hair and green eyes.

Wanted man David John Gething has links to Blackpool | Lancashire Police

He has links to Blackpool, particularly the town centre area, and Liverpool.

If you have seen David or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

