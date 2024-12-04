Man, 50, arrested after £126k worth of cannabis found in car boot in Preston

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Dec 2024, 18:20 BST
A man has been arrested after £126k worth of cannabis was seized from a car in Preston.

Police stopped a Hyundai Tucson at the Tickled Trout service station at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The car was travelling on the M6 northbound prior to it being pulled over.

A man has been arrested after £126k worth of cannabis was seized from a car in Prestonplaceholder image
A man has been arrested after £126k worth of cannabis was seized from a car in Preston | Contributed

Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis in the boot with an estimated street value of £126,000.

The driver, a 50-year- old man from Hamilton, Scotland was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday and his car was seized.

