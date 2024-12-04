Man, 50, arrested after £126k worth of cannabis found in car boot in Preston
Police stopped a Hyundai Tucson at the Tickled Trout service station at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.
The car was travelling on the M6 northbound prior to it being pulled over.
Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis in the boot with an estimated street value of £126,000.
The driver, a 50-year- old man from Hamilton, Scotland was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday and his car was seized.