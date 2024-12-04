A man has been arrested after £126k worth of cannabis was seized from a car in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police stopped a Hyundai Tucson at the Tickled Trout service station at around 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The car was travelling on the M6 northbound prior to it being pulled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been arrested after £126k worth of cannabis was seized from a car in Preston | Contributed

Officers searched the vehicle and found a large quantity of cannabis in the boot with an estimated street value of £126,000.

The driver, a 50-year- old man from Hamilton, Scotland was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday and his car was seized.