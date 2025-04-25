Man, 41, who left woman with ‘severe bruising’ after violent attack at Blackpool flat jailed

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who left a woman with “severe bruising and a split to her eye” after attacking her at a flat in Blackpool has been jailed.

The assault occurred while Derek Foxcroft, also known as Derek Moreland, and his victim were drinking with friends at a flat on George Street in November last year.

He had only known his victim for a few weeks when the attack happened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Derek Foxcroft left a woman with “severe bruising and a split to her eye” after attacking her at a flat in BlackpoolDerek Foxcroft left a woman with “severe bruising and a split to her eye” after attacking her at a flat in Blackpool
Derek Foxcroft left a woman with “severe bruising and a split to her eye” after attacking her at a flat in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Foxcroft, 41, formerly of King George Avenue, Blackpool, was convicted by a jury of assault causing actual bodily harm following a trial this week.

He was jailed for 21 months after appearing at Preston Crown Court yesterday.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Det Con Rik Nicol, of Lancashire Police’s West Division, said: “Derek Foxcroft’s behaviour towards his victim, whom he had known only a few weeks, was violent and totally unacceptable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The assault left her with facial injuries and a lasting sense of fear and distress.

“I would like to commend the victim for showing great courage and strength throughout the investigation and in giving evidence in court.

“I hope the guilty verdict and Foxcroft’s sentence will help her recover from this terrible ordeal, and that her brave actions can inspire others in need and encourage them to report assault and abuse.

“Lancashire Police are committed to targeting perpetrators of violence against women and girls, and safeguarding victims.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The Gazette’s free emails

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire PoliceLancashirePolice
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice