Man, 30s, arrested on suspicion of drink driving after woman injured in crash in Morecambe
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash in Morecambe in which a woman was injured.
Police said they were called at 11.30pm on Friday (September 2) to a report of a two car crash in Westgate, Morecambe.
A Volkswagen Polo and a Fiat had been involved in a collision.
A woman in her 50s, a passenger in the Fiat, suffered back and chest injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a man in his 30s from Morecambe, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Morecambe attended the scene of the crash in Morecambe.
Firefighters made the scene safe and administered first aid to two casualties.
Crews were on scene for around an hour.
North West Ambulance Service said they attended the scene on Buckingham Road in Morecambe at 11.31pm on September 2.